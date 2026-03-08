BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chapter 1: The Hidden History of Time Manipulation
SHADOWLANDS
SHADOWLANDS
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 1 day ago

ChronoGate Chapter 1


Ancient civilizations possessed profound understanding of time surpassing modern science. The Mayans, Hindus, and Egyptians viewed time as cyclical (Tzolk'in, Haab', Yugas, solar cycles) rather than linear, challenging modern progression concepts. Archaeological evidence reveals advanced timekeeping devices with alleged dimensional properties: Antikythera mechanism (2nd century BCE analog computer predicting astronomical positions), Mayan calendars with complex interlocking cycles demonstrating sophisticated temporal grasp.


Ancient texts describe time as manipulable force: Vedas speak of fluid time where past/present/future coexist and can be traversed, Emerald Tablets of Thoth allude to time-space manipulation. Parallels with modern physics (wormholes, time dilation) suggest suppressed ancient understanding. Megalithic structures (Göbekli Tepe 9600 BCE, Puma Punku, Stonehenge, Great Pyramid) exhibit astronomical precision and dimensional alignment suggesting ancient technologies interacting with time.


Sacred geometry (Flower of Life) encodes universe secrets including time manipulation, finding parallels in modern wormhole concepts. Alternative theories propose Atlantis and Lemuria mastered time technology, knowledge suppressed through Library of Alexandria destruction and indigenous wisdom marginalization. Artifacts like Baghdad Battery and Saqqara Bird suggest advanced pre-modern understanding challenging conventional technological timelines.


Secret societies' obsession with controlling time spans history: Rosicrucians' Philosopher's Stone as temporal device suspending/reversing time (Ouroboros symbolizing cyclical control), Freemasons embedding time symbolism (hourglass, Phoenix, Hermetic texts), Knights Templar's banking system as primitive temporal control manipulating resource flow across time. Vatican secret archives allegedly contain suppressed time travel texts, Gregorian calendar reform (1582) as temporal authority reset.


Modern connections: Skull and Bones linked to temporal manipulation projects, Looking Glass and Philadelphia Experiment. Nazi Germany systematically pursued dimensional portals and temporal engineering: Thule Society merged Aryan mysticism with physics (Chronoskop device), Vril Society's Haunebu craft using time bubbles, Die Glocke creating spacetime warping. Post-WWII Operation Paperclip globalized experiments into U.S. black programs, continuing elite's fixation on enslaving humanity within fabricated timelines.


Keywords
sacred geometryoperation paperclipmayan calendarflower of lifeantikythera mechanismproject looking glassmontauk projecttzolkinphiladelphia experimentcyclical timehindu yugasegyptian solar cyclehaabblack budget programs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Morgan S. Verity
The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy