Government Provided Drinking Water is Making Disaster-Stricken Maui Residents Sick!

Pirate Pete
Aug 18, 2023
DON'T DRINK THEIR PROVIDED WATER!
They want to kill whoever is left!
No survivors = no inheritance of the land!
Getting sick when you are already extremely stressed and traumatized can kill folks!
mirrored from Rumble
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HesjyAmidWum/
