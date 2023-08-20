Create New Account
Government Provided Drinking Water is Making Disaster-Stricken Maui Residents Sick!
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Pirate Pete


Aug 18, 2023


DON'T DRINK THEIR PROVIDED WATER!

They want to kill whoever is left!

No survivors = no inheritance of the land!

Getting sick when you are already extremely stressed and traumatized can kill folks!

mirrored from Rumble


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HesjyAmidWum/

hawaiidrinking watermauipirate petegovernment providedmaking people sickdiaster

