Enki's Return and Activating Humanity's 12 Stranded Adamic DNA Blueprint

Oct 13, 2022 In Elena Danaan's new book, The Seeders (2022), she described meeting the leader of one of the two main Anunnaki factions Prince Ea (aka Enki), who has just returned to our solar system. She was told that he had brought the original Adamic DNA blueprint that could be used to remove harmful genetic alterations inflicted upon unwary humanity by the opposing Enlil faction of the Anunnaki, which had left its minions (aka the Deep State) behind millennia ago to control the Earth's population...





