© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preservatives ... Additives ... Colorings ... Flavorings in Your Food!
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • October 20, 2021
When we buy processed or packaged food, we can be assured there are preservatives, additives, colorings, and flavorings in that food that can be harmful to your health. Take a listen as I review 12 chemicals to watch for and consider eliminating from your diet. I’ll even tell you why.
Downloadable PDF
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/PreservativesAdditivesFlavorings.pdf
Downloadable PDF
https://reginasanchez.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/PreservativesAdditivesFlavorings.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.