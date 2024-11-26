💥Mass bombings carried out on Beirut today as a ceasefire is approaching - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass bombing carried out on Beirut today as a ceasefire is approaching
Adding info from both sides, about the ceasefire declared today & full ceasefire agreement that was just released is further below:
Netanyahu cites three reasons for a ceasefire:
1 - To focus on the Iranian threat.
2- To refresh the army forces and resupply.
3- To disconnect the fronts, and isolate Hamas.
Benjamin Netanyahu:
➡️The security cabinet agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon and we will strike Hezbollah if it violates the ceasefire agreement..
➡️The reason for the ceasefire is to separate the fronts and remove Hamas completely from the picture.
➡️The ceasefire agreement means that we will focus on the Iranian threat now we are changing the face of the Middle East.
➡️Hamas is left alone now.
Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council:
➡️We doubt Netanyahu's commitment, who has accustomed us to deception, and we will not allow him to pass a trap through the agreement.
➡️We must scrutinize the points that Netanyahu agreed to before signing the government tomorrow.
Israeli Media Published the Full Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Lebanon, Which Includes the Following Terms:
1. Non-Aggression: Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will refrain from initiating any offensive actions against Israel.
2. Israeli Commitment: Israel will abstain from conducting any offensive military operations against targets in Lebanon, whether on land, sea, or air.
3. Resolution 1701: Both nations affirm the significance of adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
4. Self-Defense: These commitments do not restrict either Israel or Lebanon from exercising their inherent right to self-defense.
5. Authorized Forces: Only Lebanon's official security and military forces are permitted to bear arms or operate in southern Lebanon.
6. Weapons Supervision: The sale, supply, and production of weapons and related materials for Lebanon will be overseen and regulated by the Lebanese government.
7. Dismantling Unauthorized Facilities: All unapproved facilities involved in weapon production or related activities will be dismantled.
8. Confiscation of Unauthorized Weapons: Military infrastructure and positions that do not align with the agreement will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons will be seized.
9. Monitoring Committee: A mutually agreed-upon committee will be established to monitor and support the enforcement of these commitments.
10. Reporting Violations: Israel and Lebanon will report any potential violations to the monitoring committee and UNIFIL.
11. Border Security Deployment: Lebanon will deploy its official security and military forces along all borders, crossing points, and within the designated southern region as outlined in the deployment plan.
12. Israeli Withdrawal: Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased process over a period of up to 60 days.
13. US-Facilitated Negotiations: The United States will promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to establish a mutually recognized land border.