💥Mass bombings carried out on Beirut today as a ceasefire is approaching - part 1

Mass bombing carried out on Beirut today as a ceasefire is approaching

Adding info from both sides, about the ceasefire declared today & full ceasefire agreement that was just released is further below:

Netanyahu cites three reasons for a ceasefire:

1 - To focus on the Iranian threat.

2- To refresh the army forces and resupply.

3- To disconnect the fronts, and isolate Hamas.

Benjamin Netanyahu:

➡️The security cabinet agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon and we will strike Hezbollah if it violates the ceasefire agreement..

➡️The reason for the ceasefire is to separate the fronts and remove Hamas completely from the picture.

➡️The ceasefire agreement means that we will focus on the Iranian threat now we are changing the face of the Middle East.

➡️Hamas is left alone now.

Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council:

➡️We doubt Netanyahu's commitment, who has accustomed us to deception, and we will not allow him to pass a trap through the agreement.

➡️We must scrutinize the points that Netanyahu agreed to before signing the government tomorrow.

Israeli Media Published the Full Ceasefire Agreement Between Israel and Lebanon, Which Includes the Following Terms:

1. Non-Aggression: Hezbollah and all other armed groups in Lebanon will refrain from initiating any offensive actions against Israel.

2. Israeli Commitment: Israel will abstain from conducting any offensive military operations against targets in Lebanon, whether on land, sea, or air.

3. Resolution 1701: Both nations affirm the significance of adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

4. Self-Defense: These commitments do not restrict either Israel or Lebanon from exercising their inherent right to self-defense.

5. Authorized Forces: Only Lebanon's official security and military forces are permitted to bear arms or operate in southern Lebanon.

6. Weapons Supervision: The sale, supply, and production of weapons and related materials for Lebanon will be overseen and regulated by the Lebanese government.

7. Dismantling Unauthorized Facilities: All unapproved facilities involved in weapon production or related activities will be dismantled.

8. Confiscation of Unauthorized Weapons: Military infrastructure and positions that do not align with the agreement will be dismantled, and all unauthorized weapons will be seized.

9. Monitoring Committee: A mutually agreed-upon committee will be established to monitor and support the enforcement of these commitments.

10. Reporting Violations: Israel and Lebanon will report any potential violations to the monitoring committee and UNIFIL.

11. Border Security Deployment: Lebanon will deploy its official security and military forces along all borders, crossing points, and within the designated southern region as outlined in the deployment plan.

12. Israeli Withdrawal: Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line in a phased process over a period of up to 60 days.

13. US-Facilitated Negotiations: The United States will promote indirect negotiations between Israel and Lebanon to establish a mutually recognized land border.