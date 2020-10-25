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014 _16 belegbare Zitate von den Grünen
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48 views • October 25, 2020
16 belegbare Zitate von Mitgliedern der Grünen Partei...
Verständlicherweise bei YouTube nach 2 Stunden wegen Hassrede gelöscht...
Einige Musterbeispiele was Hassrede gegen das deutsche Volk ist!
Veröffentlicht 29.02.2020
16 verifiable quotations from members of the Green Party...
Understandably deleted from YouTube after 2 hours because of hate speech...
Verständlicherweise bei YouTube nach 2 Stunden wegen Hassrede gelöscht...
Einige Musterbeispiele was Hassrede gegen das deutsche Volk ist!
Veröffentlicht 29.02.2020
16 verifiable quotations from members of the Green Party...
Understandably deleted from YouTube after 2 hours because of hate speech...
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