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Another [Former] SJW Figures It Out
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102 views • October 20, 2020
#Walkaway is a "thing" now. It's good to see people waking up + walking away. Of course there are others who are drinking the fluoridated Kool-Aid by the gallon. What's crazy about them....is they are an embarrassment to themselves without even realizing it.
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