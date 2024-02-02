02-02-2024 Accountability 31 Woman’s Path Part 19 DEFILED:UNCLEANNESS

Deuteronomy 24:4 then her former husband who sent her away is not allowed to take her back to be his wife after she has been DEFILED, for that would be an abomination before יהוה. And do not bring sin on the land which יהוה your Elohim is giving you as an inheritance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.