America Is Being Invaded By Military Aged Males From Countries That Stink - Graham Ledger Goes Off
Published a day ago |

"Do those people look like asylum seekers to you?" - Graham Ledger


Watch the Full video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/this-is-war-and-the-enemy-is-us-ledger-report/


What a way to end the year! Our country and our sovereignty are being attacked by millions of illegals through our southern border compliments of a federal government that refuses to do its duty. Our economic sovereignty is under attack by Marxist politicians who are spending our future into oblivion. Our constitutional sovereignty is under attack by the FBI, the very branch of government who employees swear an oath to protect our rights. And, our privacy is under attack by radical politicians who are weaponizing the IRS to harm their political opponents. In this edition of The Ledger Report, Graham Ledger chronicles how these glaring attacks are happening and the way – the only way – we can fix this anti-constitutional mess.


human traffickingbidenillegalsillegal alienscrisisgraham ledgeropen borderbiden regimeledger reportcrime crisis

