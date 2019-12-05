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Ιωάννης Παπαζήσης_ΑΑΔΕ ΕΝΑ ΣΥΝΕΧΕΣ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑ
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17 views • December 05, 2019
Στο όγδοο επεισόδιο του πέμπτου κύκλου των εκπομπών Αποκάλυψις, ο Ιωάννης Παπαζήσης ανοίγει για ακόμη μια φορά των φάκελο της Ανεξάρτητης αρχής δημοσίων εσόδων. Μια έρευνα που φέρνει το φως ένα συνεχές έγκλημα που λαμβάνει χώρα στις πλάτες όλων μας. Περισσότερα από εδώ http://eoellas.org
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