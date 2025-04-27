Iran Fire at Shahid Rajaee Port 80% contained: from massive explosion on Saturday

Press TV’s Farzaneh Ashoorioun, reporting from Bandar Abbas, provides the latest updates on the fire at Shahid Rajaee Port, triggered by a massive explosion on Saturday.

Adding:

Hormozgan governor: Death toll from blast in Shahid Rajaee Port rises to 40

Leader has called for a full investigation into the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion to identify any negligence or deliberate actions behind the incident.

The Leader has called on officials to prevent similar tragic events and to address the causes thoroughly



