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Fighting Corrupt Courts. Patricia Lock Story. Audrey: A Light in the Matrix. B2T Show, Jun 30, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Join the Discussion on this Episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/fighting-corrupt-courts-patricia-lock-story-audrey-a-light-in-the-matrix-b2t-show-jun-30-2026

Rick interviews Ann Vandersteel and Dr. Melanie on the story of Patricia Lock, who is fully competent but locked up in a dementia unit due to corrupt courts. Her estate was confiscated. Rick also interviews Patricia’s son, Brian, who has videos of his mom having totally normal discussions clearly proving, as Dr. Melanie testifies, that she is competent and this court ruling was a farce. Then Rick brings on Audrey Hester of “A Light in the Matrix,” and we get to hear an incredible testimony on how God used the Q Movement to bring her to Jesus and infuse an excitement to fight the globalists with all her might!


Sponsor: Red Light Therapy Wand! https://exodusstrong.com Use Code: B2T


Help free Brian’s Mom, Patricia Lock:

https://givesendgo.com/freepatricialock


Where to find Ann: https://annvandersteel.com/

https://substack.com/@alightinthematrix https://x.com/_LITM_


Where to find Audrey: A Light in the Matrix: https://substack.com/@alightinthematrix


Rick B2T delivers a powerful exposé on the corrupt guardianship system that is stealing elderly Americans and isolating families for profit — a system operating much like CPS for children. This episode features hard-hitting interviews, powerful testimonies, and targeted prayers for justice.

Several Paragraph Summary

In this hard-hitting B2T Show, Rick B2T shines light on guardianship abuse where vulnerable seniors are declared incompetent so courts, guardians, and attorneys can seize estates. Ann Vandersteel and Dr. Melanie detail the demonic money-driven machine, while Dr. Melanie confirms that Patricia Louise Locke is fully competent yet remains trapped.

Brian Cunningham shares how his mother, a sharp 75-year-old Texas cattle rancher, was forcibly removed after family conflict. The case involves serious due process violations and is now before the Texas Supreme Court (Case 26-0288). Audrey Hester moves from red pill awareness to the life-transforming Green Pill, sharing her dramatic encounter with God’s audible voice and family restoration. Doc Pete Chambers updates on the Remnant Ministry’s frontline work with 21 successful anti-trafficking rescues.

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qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy