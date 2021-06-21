Say What? US Planning New Sanctions...On Russia!

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President Biden has announced new sanctions are pending on Russia over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny last year. This move comes less than a week after what has been billed as a successful Biden/Putin meeting. Also today - "insurrectionists" to the gulag while rioters and looters are set free. Mayor Lightfoot declares "racism" a health crisis and passes out $10 million in Covid funds to fight it. And more...