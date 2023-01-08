Create New Account
And We Know 1.7.2023 Trump in CONTROL, DS losing their grip, Huge WIN, Art of the DEAL playing out. PRAY!
High Hopes
Published a day ago
LT of And We Know


January 7, 2023


As we watched the drama, one central theme played out… Trump was working with everyone making deals. At the same time comms were going out showing that he knew how to make the media shake, make dems panic and so much more. We will check this out and also see some more craziness from the world’s system.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v24bsf4-1.7.23-trump-in-control-ds-losing-their-grip-huge-win-art-of-the-deal-playi.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsdemocratspoliticspresidentdeep statechristiancontroldemsspeakerrinosprayart of the dealcommsltand we knowexposing evil

