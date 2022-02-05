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CANADA UNDER BRUTAL ATTACK BY DICTATOR TRUDEAU AND THE ZOMBIE POLICE - WORLD BEING ASKED TO HELP
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552 views • February 05, 2022
Canadians are trying to resist the Communist oppression being forced upon them but need help from everyone all around the world.
CANADIANS ARE URGED TO COME TO OTTAWA NOW.
New Funding is being established if it is not blocked.
GIVESENDGO is the new fundraising page if it becomes available.
DO NOT COMPLY TO THIS TRUDEAU TYRANNY
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
CANADIANS ARE URGED TO COME TO OTTAWA NOW.
New Funding is being established if it is not blocked.
GIVESENDGO is the new fundraising page if it becomes available.
DO NOT COMPLY TO THIS TRUDEAU TYRANNY
Shared from and subscribe to:
wil paranormal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vWIqTOkHdfuQ/
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