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https://gnews.org/articles/499034
Summary：Dahua Tech, a CCP company, are making surveillance cameras that can detect Uyghurs and Tibetans. According to IPVM, these cameras can identify Uyghurs from within a crowd, issue Uighurs warnings to Chinese police, help them to arrest Uyghurs quickly, this is the online police model touted by Dahua Tech to enhance the police's prediction, early warning and prevention capabilities. US has already listed Dahua Tech in the sanction lists.