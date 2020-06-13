Dr. Thomas Sowell - Discrimination And Disparities

Dr. Thomas Sowell sits down with Dave Rubin of the Rubin Report to talk about his new book, Discrimination and Disparities. If we really cared about the problems facing African-Americans in this country, Dr. Sowell argues, than we should compare how Black Americans faired during the 100 years after slavery, with the years following the introduction of the welfare state in 1960. Before 1960, African-American families were stronger, unemployment was lower, low crime rates were common, the education system was working well, STDs were low, and many other issues important to Black Americans were far better than they were after 1960 when welfare created an unhealthy dependence on the government and families began to split apart. Dr. Sowwll also points out that the teacher's unions and lack of school choice has also been especially harmful to African-American children, and that corrupt politicians are the ones most responsible for causing the majority of these problems. Knowing the facts is key to overcoming these problems, he argues, as well as learning how to utilize critical thinking and common sense.