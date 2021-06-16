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School Work Order: The Technocratic Globalization Of Corporatized Education
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40 views • June 16, 2021
For more than twenty years, Charlotte Iserbyt has been warning the American people of the New World Order stratagem to overthrow democratically elected school boards with public-private partnerships between the federal government and globalist corporations. Author John Klyczek expounds on Iserbyt’s theories by tracing her work to the present moment as a last ditch effort to stop the corporatization of education. He joins me, along with the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/school-work-order-the-technocratic-globalization-of-corporatized-education/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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