The REAL reasons Springfield, Ohio, residents are concerned about Haitian migrants
High Hopes
High Hopes
3289 followers
226 views • 7 months ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 12, 2024


What’s really happening in Springfield, Ohio? Are Haitian immigrants eating ducks, geese, and pet cats, as internet rumors have claimed? Glenn speaks with Blaze Media National Correspondent Julio Rosas, who traveled to Springfield to find the truth. He tells Glenn that while he can’t speak to how widespread the issue of missing pets and ducks is, it has been raised by citizens “for months.” However, that’s not the only thing. “ANY ISSUE that the residents have been raising over the 20,000 Haitians being put into their city…a lot of the residents feel that the city commission is just not listening to their problems, or they’re not willing to do anything about it because there is a lot of MONEY involved in the decision.” Julio describes what he heard from residents — women feeling unsafe, the city not enforcing fire codes, landlords renting out BEDS, not houses. Plus, he explains why some residents have either started to embrace the “new normal” or are afraid to speak out.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJROt_mdXAE

migrantsimmigrantsglenn beckohioduckseatingpetscatsgeesespringfieldjulio rosashaitian
