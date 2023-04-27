Create New Account
The End of Pharma Ads on TV: A 'Stroke of the Pen' from the President Could Make It Happen
The End of Pharma Ads on TV: A 'Stroke of the Pen' from the President Could Make It Happen


"75% of the revenues for those evening news shows ... is coming from Pfizer and other pharmaceutical companies. And those companies are dictating content on those shows," reported RFK Jr.


"I would knock that [rule allowing pharma ads on TV] overnight as President."


