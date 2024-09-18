The West Bank is 'where the main battle will take place, because it's where Israel will easily kill the two state solution'. Reverend Munther Isaac explains - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West Bank is "where the main battle will take place, because it's where Israel will easily kill the two state solution". Reverend Munther Isaac explains.Cynthia... Munther Isaac is a Palestinian Christian pastor and theologian. He now pastors the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem and the Lutheran Church in Beit Sahour. He is also the academic dean of Bethlehem Bible College, and is the director of the highly acclaimed and influential Christ at the Checkpoint conferences. Munther is passionate about issues related to the Palestinian theology.