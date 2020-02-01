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1/31/20 #CVUSQuarantine: 5GCV, Trump Exec Order HT, “No Witnesses”#BREXIT
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163 views • February 01, 2020
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1/31: Today, TRUMP announced that all Foreign Nationals who have traveled through China recently will be denied entry into the USA. Meanwhile, we see links to 5G tech and synthetic virus transmission, as the Whitehouse names a new White House position dedicated to eliminating Human Trafficking...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Thanks to Citizen's Investigative Report for the Screen shot of thumbnail for this video: Please sub! The best Q news!
President Trump signs Exec. Order on new WH position to combat Human trafficking:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wd3N...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/will...
5G and CV:
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-t...
https://venturebeat.com/2020/01/27/zt...
Many people are reporting that my last video pauses or won't play after 19 min--In my last video, this is where Dr. Ding, from Harvard, says the CV's middle RNA sequencing is unknown in former CV's and that it's coding inserts CV protective proteins into the cells.
Dr Eric Ding says CV is new virus RNA sequence (continued from comment above):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/20...
https://www.who.int/ageing/age-friend...
https://www.infowars.com/whos-ex-emer...
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/1...
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
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https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
83K subscribers
1/31: Today, TRUMP announced that all Foreign Nationals who have traveled through China recently will be denied entry into the USA. Meanwhile, we see links to 5G tech and synthetic virus transmission, as the Whitehouse names a new White House position dedicated to eliminating Human Trafficking...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Thanks to Citizen's Investigative Report for the Screen shot of thumbnail for this video: Please sub! The best Q news!
President Trump signs Exec. Order on new WH position to combat Human trafficking:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7wd3N...
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/will...
5G and CV:
https://www.vigiliae.org/virus-link-t...
https://venturebeat.com/2020/01/27/zt...
Many people are reporting that my last video pauses or won't play after 19 min--In my last video, this is where Dr. Ding, from Harvard, says the CV's middle RNA sequencing is unknown in former CV's and that it's coding inserts CV protective proteins into the cells.
Dr Eric Ding says CV is new virus RNA sequence (continued from comment above):
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/20...
https://www.who.int/ageing/age-friend...
https://www.infowars.com/whos-ex-emer...
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/1...
This is the Event 201 Davos/Gates planned Pandemic:
https://www.iosrjournals.org/iosr-jap...
https://www.ns-businesshub.com/scienc...
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ct/pr/us...
Where Davos/WEF elites are leading us:
https://secondlife.com/
https://clintonfoundationtimeline.com...
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! Please join the 6pm prayer wave worked wide wherever you are to create a wave of prayer to free humanity from Deep State C_bal enslavement!
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
To support the channel:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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