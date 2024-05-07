12 01 2024 Ensinamento Público Brasileiro em Língua Portuguesa — Leitura do Resumo do KSW 519

Conheça a Nova Ciência e Tecnologia do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear, Mehran Tavakoli Keshe. Conheça a profundidade do conhecimento, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe. Saiba mais!
Grupo Oficial da Fundação Keshe Brasil no Telegram:
Keshe Brasil Knowledge Team
Grupo de Zoom do Brasil:
Keshe Brasil
https://bit.ly/grupo-keshe-brasil
Site da Fundação Keshe Brasil
Site Fundação Keshe
Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
Grupo Telegram
Keshe One World Family
https://bit.ly/TG_FamiliaMundial
Wiki Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
Perfil Instagram
@keshebrasil
https://www.instagram.com/keshebrasil/
Página Facebook
@KesheBrasilTecnologiaDoPlasma
https://www.facebook.com/KesheBrasilTecnologiaDoPlasma/
Grupo Facebook
Keshe Portuguese Foundation
