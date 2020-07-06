Independence Day Under Dictatorship

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This July 4th, much of the United States finds itself under various levels of dictatorial orders from renegade governors, county, and local officials. The US is under rule by decree, not by rule of law. Looking at the original list of grievances the Colonists had against King George, it looks like most of them are met - and then some - by our current system of government. Can we regain our independence?