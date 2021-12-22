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We were told the experimental COVID vaccines were going to “stop the spread.”
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270 views • December 22, 2021
Yet, over 620 residents of Oregon died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, recently published state data shows.
Of those who died of Covid, 314 were recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, 167 were recipients of the Moderna vaccine and 84 were recipients of the Johnson and Johnson shot.
Oregon Health Authority data as well as data from the Center for Disease Control falls deaf on the ears of politicians who are hellbent on prolonging the pandemic.
COVID-19 Breakthrough Report
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Breakthrough-Case-Report.pdf
They Are Not Immunising Against Anything They Are Producing Infection.
https://www.brighteon.com/a6b473a6-daec-4bad-a206-031871f5d250
Of those who died of Covid, 314 were recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, 167 were recipients of the Moderna vaccine and 84 were recipients of the Johnson and Johnson shot.
Oregon Health Authority data as well as data from the Center for Disease Control falls deaf on the ears of politicians who are hellbent on prolonging the pandemic.
COVID-19 Breakthrough Report
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Breakthrough-Case-Report.pdf
They Are Not Immunising Against Anything They Are Producing Infection.
https://www.brighteon.com/a6b473a6-daec-4bad-a206-031871f5d250
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