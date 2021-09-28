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Yikes ! The Haitians are coming.! Run for the hills ! They are hiding out in obscure places. Being put on buses ane planes. Going everywhere but mostly to Red States. You are paying for this nonsense.
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141 views • September 28, 2021
Friggin out of control. This is totally insane what is happening. How much longer are we going to put up with this BS ? Did they swim in from Haiti in those shark infested waters ? Who paid for the ships and costs to bring them in ? Many are coming thru Panama. Lots of ships there. And money. The cartels are running the show. Biden should be hung by his balls in a public hanging in a large public square. How about next to the Washington Monument You know that monument that is Satanic and looks like a big penis ? Yes that one.
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