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Biden Declares Trump Supporters And Patriots The Enemy In State Of The Union FULL SHOW 4-29-21
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90 views • April 30, 2021
Today’s War Room transmission is loaded with great guests. Joe Hoft joins to discuss the latest news in the vote audit happening in Arizona. Joe Kent joins to discuss why he’s running for congress after his campaign video went viral. Tom Pappert breaks an exclusive on why the state of Texas won’t ban genital mutilation on children. Norm Pattis joins to discuss the breakdown in due process and justice since covid hit and the complications of such revolving around January 6th.
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