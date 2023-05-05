Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Steve Quayle & Maria Zeee: Communication Outages INCOMING!!!
350 views
channel image
Ruth Mackenzies
Published Yesterday |

Veteran conspiracy expert Steve Quayle joins Maria Zeee to discuss how the globalists have already begun destroying internet cables in an effort to eliminate communication, expanding on the FACT that we are at war. Steve details all of current attacks on humanity and what people need to do to prepare.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinsteve quaylefaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersmaria zeee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket