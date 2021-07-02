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Andy Wakefield | How to Fight Back Against Mandated Vaccination
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41 views • July 02, 2021
One of the most controversial, misrepresented figures of recent times, Dr. Andrew Wakefield has been maligned in Wikipedia, the press, science journals and other mainstream outlets -- all stemming from his challenge to claims that MMR vaccine is safe. In doing so, he has threatened one of the most powerful corporate cabals in history.
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Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At:
www.Sherwood.TV
https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation:
www.BH-PM.com
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