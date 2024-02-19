Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
کیفیتی که انتظار آن را دارید | سیم پیچی محمد
channel image
ShahrDid
0 Subscribers
2 views
Published 10 days ago

کیفیتی که انتظار آن را دارید با ما تجربه کنید.

سیم پیچی دینام‌های تک فاز و سه فاز صنعتی شهر تهران

سابقه 29 ساله در تعمیر و تولید انواع دینام های صنعنی تک فاز و سه فاز

سیم پیجی انواع موتور سوخته تک فاز و سه فاز

تلفن تماس: 021-33436466

سایت: https://simpichimohammad.com

Keywords
tehranpersianelectric motor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket