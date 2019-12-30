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OBAMAGATE - THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE
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72 views • December 30, 2019
The "plan was for Hillary Clinton to step into the Oval Office, with her victory bought and paid for by "unseen forces", and she would continue Obama's assault on our government and more importantly, shield from public view the facts exposing Obama for the usurper that he truly is. A Clinton victory would have for at least a generation let Obama get away scott-free. But the Sovereign God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob had other plans, and another candidate in mind. Donald J. Trump, now our president, is about to blow the entire mess sky-high. A report from the Fox News channel.
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