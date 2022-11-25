PROPHECY-- WHERE ARE WE?

U B Ready

11/20/2022

WHERE ARE WE??

Matthew 24:4-13 4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. 5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. 6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. 7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. 8 All these are the beginning of sorrows. 9 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. 12 And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. 13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. Today in prayer, I kept hearing in my spirit and found myself asking, "Lord, where are we on your timeline?" Here is what He spoke to me. My son, do you see the DECEPTION going on in the world, in the government, in My church? Men deceiving men with lies, men deceiving My body to believe lies. I tell you now that DECEPTION IS THE RIDER ON THE WHITE HORSE, and IS BEING FULFILLED NOW. Do you hear of WARS and rumors of wars all around the world? I tell you now that wars will continue until I return, and America and her allies will feel war on their soil. This is the THE RIDER ON THE RED HORSE, and HE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL I RETURN. Do you see FAMINES, PESTILENCES, and EARTHQUAKES increasing around the world? I tell you now, the RIDER ON THE BLACK HORSE IS RIDING, and FAMINES WILL ABOUND. As people starve to death, pestilences will rise up, and more death will occur. AS the earth has had enough----- the shakings will start in places that don't normally have earthquakes. I tell you now that THIS IS BEING FULFILLED, which, My son, will usher in THE PALE HORSE WHICH IS DEATH, and THIS RIDER WILL RIDE UNTIL I RETURN. I tell you now, the RIDERS ARE THE FIRST THROUGH THE FOURTH SEALS, THAT I HAVE OPENED. Do you hear of PERSECUTION of the saints -- your brothers and sisters being tortured, imprisoned, beheaded, shot, electrocuted, burned, ripped apart, and blown to pieces? I tell you now, THAT IS THE FIFTH SEAL, WHICH WAS OPENED. The PERSECUTIONS will only grow worse, and MANY that are truly Mine WILL DIE at the hands of the tormentors. THIS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL I RETURN. My son, I HOLD THE SIXTH SEAL IN MY HAND, for the NEXT EVENT WILL BE THE MIGHTY ROCK that will crash into the oceans. This ROCK will cause earthquakes of untold magnitude. Volcanoes will erupt UNLIKE ever before. Walls of water will cover islands and land. I AM HOLDING THIS SEAL UNTIL THE LAST OF THE GENTILES ARE SAVED. REPENT NOW, FOR THE FATHER WILL TELL ME WHEN TO OPEN THE SIXTH SEAL. My son, that is where you are on the TIMELINE. Many have been taught that they will be TAKEN away BEFORE the seals are opened. I tell you that THEY ARE OPEN, and by My Mercy and Grace, I WILL HOLD THE SIXTH SEAL. Tell My children, the events in the world will only grow worse. REPENT NOW. The earth will ROCK TO AND FRO as a drunken man, and MANY WILL PERISH in an instant. REPENT NOW. Get and keep your hearts in order. REPENT NOW. Stay in prayer for the LOST ONES and stay in My Word, for MY WORD IS TRUTH and will tell you where you are on MY TIMELINE. I love you all very much. REACH THE LOST!! Amen. Lord Jesus

