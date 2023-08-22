Create New Account
Did Hollywood predict the Hawaii "Wildfires" ? - 2012 (2009)
The Prisoner
Movie is called 2012, it's from 2009.

It shows Hawaii in flames.

I came across this on the spudgypang4 channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwThp4LG5tpG/

Movie plot:
It's the end of the world and only a select few millionaires were warned while the rest of the people are left to fend for themselves. Writer Curtis is one such man who struggles to save his family.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1


hawaii2012predictive programmingfires

