Did Hollywood predict the Hawaii "Wildfires" ? - 2012 (2009)

Movie is called 2012, it's from 2009.

It shows Hawaii in flames.

I came across this on the spudgypang4 channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EwThp4LG5tpG/

Movie plot:

It's the end of the world and only a select few millionaires were warned while the rest of the people are left to fend for themselves. Writer Curtis is one such man who struggles to save his family.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1



