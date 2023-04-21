Create New Account
Nations of the world - Hear from an American what is actually happening in the USA
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
I share this today to let the nations of the world know that WE the American people don't agree with the things our government is doing, or has done. We don't agree with the wars, sabotage, and countless other crimes that they have committed in our nations name.

I want the nations of the world to know that this government doesn't represent the USA people. Also I hope that you all will take note and learn from how the demon worshipers crept in to try and get our nation and others destroyed.

Let's work together to fix this problem so that our children globally will have a better future than where we are right now.

Thanks for watching.

Cory D. Gray
Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

