Nations of the world - Hear from an American what is actually happening in the USA

I share this today to let the nations of the world know that WE the American people don't agree with the things our government is doing, or has done. We don't agree with the wars, sabotage, and countless other crimes that they have committed in our nations name.
I want the nations of the world to know that this government doesn't represent the USA people. Also I hope that you all will take note and learn from how the demon worshipers crept in to try and get our nation and others destroyed.
Let's work together to fix this problem so that our children globally will have a better future than where we are right now.
Thanks for watching.
Cory D. Gray
Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.