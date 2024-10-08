The Dedication to Truth No Matter What

Veritas Publishing - Dr. David R. Hawkins

Apr 2, 2024 Spiritual Intention

A clip from the April 2004 lecture, Emotions and Sensations.





Dr. Hawkins begins this wonderful lecture with a recapitulation of the purpose of all the lectures and his books. He shows the seriousness and dedication that it takes to transcend the ego. To be dedicated to the Truth at all costs

As he said," On the calibrated levels of consciousness, Truth and God and Divinity are at the top of the chart; the ego is at the bottom of the chart."

Full lecture through our streaming service: https://veritaspub.com/streaming-product-information/

