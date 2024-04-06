Create New Account
EASTER in NORWAY!
Harald Scharnhorst Videos
Here is a short look at the sounds and the feel of Norway this Easter Sunday 2024. I attended Easter Services at Oslo's Domkirke for the very first time.

This beautiful church has been around for a long while and it was packed with the faithful for the service.

Enjoy our show!


