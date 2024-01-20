Create New Account
DEATH of THE LAST DAY FALSE WITNESS ~ TESTATOR
The Final Witness
Hebrews 9:16 For where a testament is, There Must Also of NECESSITY Be The Death of The Testator.

Hebrews 9:17 For a TESTAMENT is of Force AFTER Men are DEAD: otherwise it is of no strength at all while the testator liveth.

The Death of The False Witness Rg Stair

Surely Testified of His ABOMINABLE LYING TESTAMENT !!!


https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

 https://brandnewtube.com/studio

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair

