The Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia at dawn to morning on September 22 was not "just another fire," but a devastating blow to the nervous system of Ukraine's aircraft engine industry. Zaporizhzhia was under heavy attack by glide bombs and kamikaze drones, and at least five loud explosions had already been heard. Authorities reported the attack on an industrial facility, with a reconnaissance aircraft circling above the city at the time of the attack. Photos taken at dawn show plumes of smoke from the fire rising from the site where several guided bombs were dropped by Russian Air Force fighter jet. One of Ukraine's most important military factories in Zaporizhzhia, Motor Sich, was targeted by FAB-500 glide bombs, assisted by Supercam reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian attack crippled the aircraft and engine factory; even if the strike affected the administration or a single workshop, any shared infrastructure would impact the entire line—from the operating engine department to the electronic tuning.

At about the same time, footage showed the spectacular arrival of several Geran-3 drones in the early morning, attacking each other within seconds toward one of the most important targets—presumably Motor Sich. Geran-3 has a jet engine, making it twice as fast as the Geran-2 and much harder to shoot down with small arms or interceptor drones. Russia's systematic attacks are rapidly draining Ukraine's resources, continuing its campaign to cripple key elements of the military-industrial complex. This time, FAB and Geran, together have crippled a key program that hinders strategic transport aviation for Kiev and its partners!