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Beta, Delta, Vaxxines...or...Monkeypox! Choose Your Poison!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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114 views • July 20, 2021
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Intro video: The Simpsons Predicted Forced Vaccinations: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6a9y06brEIeO/

This company is searching for its first ever taco consulting expert—and the job pays $100,000 for 4 months of work: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/18/mccormick-hiring-its-first-ever-taco-consulting-expert-for-100000-dollars.html

Jen Psaki: "Vaccines Can Kill You, Even If You Are Under The Age Of 27": https://www.bitchute.com/video/i5TFh6aBHsFR/

‘If we don’t go, will we die?’: Quarantine guests perish in hotel fire: https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/if-we-don-t-go-will-we-die-quarantine-guests-perish-in-hotel-fire-20210703-p586if.html

CDC study: More than 99% of COVID victims had preexisting conditions: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310003

Texas patient first U.S. monkeypox case since 2003: https://www.wmar2news.com/news/national/texas-patient-first-u-s-monkeypox-case-since-2003?fbclid=IwAR0hVgreP3m9FoS69cMguVtHjskS4QDF4DgUkk_86yU1MinaFFZ4qHZzuQs

UK Covid: Fully jabbed arrivals from France must still quarantine: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-57869880

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak's quarantine exemption sparks fury: https://www.thenational.scot/news/19450889.boris-johnson-rishi-sunaks-quarantine-exemption-sparks-fury/

Dr. Peter McCullough: ‘whistleblowers’ inside CDC claim injections have already killed 50,000 Americans: https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/06/27/dr-peter-mccullough-whistleblowers-inside-cdc-claim-injections-have-already-killed-50000-americans

Are people getting full facts on COVID vaccine risks?: https://www.totalhealth.co.uk/blog/are-people-getting-full-facts-covid-vaccine-risks

'Single most qualified' mRNA expert speaks about vaccine risks after he says YouTube banned his video: https://news.yahoo.com/single-most-qualified-mrna-expert-173600060.html

Venezuelan Cash on Ground Tweet:
https://twitter.com/namsardar/status/1415542141305110529:

Yellen to Convene U.S. Regulators to Discuss Stablecoins: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-07-16/yellen-to-convene-u-s-regulators-to-discuss-stablecoin-rules

Malaysia is literally crushing thousands of illegal Bitcoin miners:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/malaysia-is-literally-crushing-thousands-of-illegal-bitcoin-miners
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
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