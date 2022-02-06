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It's about your DNA, I never know
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146 views • February 06, 2022
Upliftment family this is about DNA: it's taken the letter abc and turn it back into numbers with our DNA🧬🔬, love it. This world has been run by many family, but today none of them is standing because they weren't righteous. Today we have to be it, if you are fake you will fall 100%, how do you know your thinking isn't someone else's? The brainwashing is deep, someone say I want to get rich and die tomorrow.. some want wisdom and die, knowledge and die, goals and die, God and die, spiritual and die, it is just a brainwashing. You are who you were born to be, life and your the protector. Why do family want to be. Free world we all are ready to move forward families?
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Comment your thoughts below 💭⬇️
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https://www.facebook.com/jesusisthelightofthisworld
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