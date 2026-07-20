PAPER BALLOTS, HAND COUNTS, NO MACHINES: The Only Way to Restore Trust





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7codke-the-reckoning-they-never-saw-coming-war-wealth-and-the-collapse-of-the-old-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





The illusion of a constitutional republic has been maintained by the illusion of free and fair elections. But the illusion is over.





In this briefing, Captain Pete Matisoo lays out the uncomfortable truth that too many are afraid to speak: the midterms cannot proceed as planned—and not because of a constitutional crisis, but because we have been in one for at least 25 years.





Matisoo reveals the stark reality: the majority of people in office today—federally, state, and local—were placed there by a stolen system. They do not answer to the people. Maduro's testimony is confirming how many were bought off, acting as a surrogate for China and the City of London. The illusion of control has been a control mechanism itself.





The only solution is a national election emergency declaration. Paper ballots. Same-day voting. No mail-in ballots except for specific exceptions with proof of ID. Hand-counted paper ballots at the precinct level. No machines. No manipulation. This will take time—and that time demands that the midterms be paused.





But the deeper question remains: what do we do with those who were elected fraudulently? What do we do with the decisions they made on our behalf? Do we repeal them? That is the real constitutional crisis.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.