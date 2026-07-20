BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PAPER BALLOTS, HAND COUNTS, NO MACHINES: The Only Way to Restore Trust
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
151 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 2 days ago

PAPER BALLOTS, HAND COUNTS, NO MACHINES: The Only Way to Restore Trust


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7codke-the-reckoning-they-never-saw-coming-war-wealth-and-the-collapse-of-the-old-.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


The illusion of a constitutional republic has been maintained by the illusion of free and fair elections. But the illusion is over.


In this briefing, Captain Pete Matisoo lays out the uncomfortable truth that too many are afraid to speak: the midterms cannot proceed as planned—and not because of a constitutional crisis, but because we have been in one for at least 25 years.


Matisoo reveals the stark reality: the majority of people in office today—federally, state, and local—were placed there by a stolen system. They do not answer to the people. Maduro's testimony is confirming how many were bought off, acting as a surrogate for China and the City of London. The illusion of control has been a control mechanism itself.


The only solution is a national election emergency declaration. Paper ballots. Same-day voting. No mail-in ballots except for specific exceptions with proof of ID. Hand-counted paper ballots at the precinct level. No machines. No manipulation. This will take time—and that time demands that the midterms be paused.


But the deeper question remains: what do we do with those who were elected fraudulently? What do we do with the decisions they made on our behalf? Do we repeal them? That is the real constitutional crisis.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
city of london controlmidterm election crisisconstitutional crisis last 25 yearsstolen elections evidencemaduro testimony bribesnational election emergencypaper ballots same dayhand count paper ballotsmail-in ballot risksfraudulent elected officialsrepeal fraudulent decisionselection illusion control mechanismlocal precinct powerelection system fixingpeople sovereignty restored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
The Great Monetary Reset: Why China&#8217;s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

The Great Monetary Reset: Why China’s Gold Strategy Will Rewrite the Global Financial Order

Mike Adams
U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

U.S. Announces Counterterrorism Push Targeting Leftist Groups, Pro-Palestine Activists

Garrison Vance
Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Trump Proposes Automatic Green Cards for Foreign Graduates of U.S. Colleges

Douglas Harrington
Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening &#8220;Second Front&#8221; in Africa

Russian Official Accuses Ukraine of Opening “Second Front” in Africa

Garrison Vance
White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

White House Moves to Ban Open Source AI Models to Keep America Dumb

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy