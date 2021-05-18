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How the Fear Campaign Turned Intelligent People into Imbeciles
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171 views • May 18, 2021
Video elaborates on the sharp line of division between pro vaccine and anti vaccine people. It describes frictions between long time friends and amicable neighbours over the vaccination issue. It discusses the motives of those in between people, who do not really have strong opinion on the value of vaccination, but still decide to do it to get out of the lock downs.
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