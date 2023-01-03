Is Damar Hamlin Another Victim Of The Force COVID Injection? Just Thinking Our Loud.

#Danar Hamlin #NFL Buffalo Bills #Callapses #MNF
Is it possible that this young man is just another victim of the Force COVID? And if yes how many more will have to suffer and how many more of our young and healthy people will have to die? Just thinking our loud and I patiently watch the evil play out.
