3I ATLAS ~Avi Loeb Disagrees As Newly-Discovered Anomaly Suggests Alien Tech~ Chapter One

Man's Recorded History Only Goes Back Six Thousands Years to Sumerian...
And Those with a Reasoning Thinking Mind Know That The Earth is Much Older Than That.
I Believe That There is Much Ancient Knowledge That Has Been Lost to Us...
There is Far to Much Explainable Evidence That Has Been Discovered That Tells Me That's a Fact.
And I Am Not So Egotistical to Believe Mankind is So Great...
That in God's Great Wisdom He Choose to Only to Create Us in His Vast Universe.
I also Doubt if We Were The on His List and There are Much More Advance Race That He Created First.