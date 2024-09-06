Mike Adams Sermon 022 - Ephesians 6 - DETOX from Satan's molecules using God's medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Natural vs. synthetic molecules' effects on health. (0:03)
- Natural foods and their potential toxicity, with examples from indigenous cultures. (4:19)
- Pharmaceuticals, natural remedies, and self-awareness. (9:09)
- Sexual purity and its impact on spiritual health. (13:42)
- Humanity's tendency towards immorality and the importance of spiritual detoxification. (19:39)
- Food science and cancer prevention through nutrition. (24:27)
- Light therapy and its healing properties, with references to the Bible. (31:36)
- Purity and hygiene in a religious context. (37:25)
- Sensory acuity and its connection to spirituality. (43:40)
- Demonic infestation and addiction. (48:08)
- Detoxification and spiritual growth through nutrition and faith. (52:35)
