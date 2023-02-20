Catherine Austin Fitts: As The Financial System Has Become More Digital, We See More And More Controls



"One of the bedrock of freedom is the freedom to do financial transactions, including privately, or the freedom to do where you want to do and wherever you want to do. And unfortunately, as the financial system has become more and more digital, you see more and more, not only invasive surveillance but more and more controls."



"The financial system gets more controlling and more invasive, it's a little bit like bringing up a corral around us. And CBDC, central bank digital currencies, and vaccine passports or digital IDs are sort of the last shutting off the gate."



"CBDCs are not currencies. It's a financial transaction control grid, and it gives the ability for central bankers and they've said this publicly, the ability to not only set the rule centrally but enforce the rule centrally. If you don't behave, you can have your money turned off."



