Episode 07.31.2024 - Transhumanism w/ Dr. Edward Group

In this week's episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, we delve into the fascinating and often controversial world of transhumanism with renowned expert Dr. Edward Group. Join us as we explore the potential of human enhancement through technology, the ethical dilemmas it poses, and the profound ways it could reshape our future. Dr. Group shares his insights on how transhumanism intersects with health, longevity, and personal empowerment. We also discuss the societal implications and the possible future scenarios of a world where humans transcend their biological limitations. Additionally, Dr. Ardis highlights the upcoming Healing for the Ages conference, an event that brings together thought leaders and innovators to discuss cutting-edge advancements in health and wellness. Whether you're a skeptic or a curious mind, this episode offers a thought-provoking journey into the possibilities of a post-human future.





Book your tickets for the Healing for the Ages conference here: https://healingfortheages.com/