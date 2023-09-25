Create New Account
Lavrov's speech at the General Assembly of the United Nations. (male translator, mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Russian News at:-.

https://youtu.be/n2AmC7L5XBU?si=rkh0HZ6btS_Gtq0j

24 Sept 2023 #Lavrov #SergeiLavrov #Russia

In 1949, the Americans developed Operation Dropshot to launch massive nuclear strikes on the USSR!

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke at the United Nations General Assembly.

Russia. United States, New York.


censorshipcorruptionrussiacubaputinukrainesyriaspeechbiological weaponslavrovwag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskypuppet regimedombassun assembly

