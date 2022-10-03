The Queen Dies and the Deborahs of the World Arise in Spite of the NWO Lies

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Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, many more have risen to take her place, from the UK and Italy, to the US; from nurses and doctors to teachers, parents and military. Those who oppose the Deep State become their enemy, outlanders and, as far as evil governments are concerned, criminals. But it is the evil political, bank and health leaders who are the enemy "of the people." Thus, many have arisen to take up the battle for freedom -- around the world, and women are leading many of the fights, as Deborah led the armies of Israel.