What Light Does to the Body, an interview with Jonathan Otto

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Light plays a bigger role in the body than many realize. Different types of light may influence how we feel, sleep, and even how certain systems respond over time. From daily indoor lighting to natural sunlight, exposure patterns can shape overall wellness in subtle ways. It’s a topic gaining attention as people rethink their environments and routines. Curious how light interacts with the body and why it matters? Watch the latest interview to explore the full conversation.
#WellnessScience #LightAndHealth #DailyHabits #HolisticLiving #HealthAwareness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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